NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have charged a man for an aggravated robbery that happened back in November 2019.
Court documents say Keon Thompson admitted to pistol-whipping a man in the face during a robbery on November 17th. The victim said Thompson, along with three other men, approached him on Cheyenne Boulevard and assaulted him.
Thompson told police he didn't mean to hit the victim in the face with the gun, but the victim turned as he was striking him in the head. Police say Thompson continued to explain that he then stole the victim's vehicle and slept in it overnight.
Thompson was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with aggravated robbery and has a bond set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.