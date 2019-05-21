CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a man they said broke into a house being remodeled and stole water heaters, various tools, and supplies.
According to Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, the man broke into the home on the 1100 block of Red Binkley Road and left with everything but half of the kitchen sink. The man reportedly struck the same home twice.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, contact the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 615-792-2098. You can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.