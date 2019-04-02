MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the woman who allegedly pulled another woman out of an SUV and stabbed her in a Madison parking lot.
Officers were called to the Hickory Lodge on East Old Hickory Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the victim was sitting inside a car with two other people when the suspect got out of a Dodge Charger and pulled the victim from the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the woman in the stomach before driving off in the Charger.
According to police, the woman also slashed the tires on the victims' vehicle.
One of the witnesses put the victim in the car and drove a short distance before calling for help. He identified the suspect as his ex-girlfriend.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
