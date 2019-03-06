Steven Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles

Steven Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles are charged in connection with the case.

 Kara Apel

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of killing a Dickson County deputy last year appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Steven Wiggins is accused of shooting Sgt. Daniel Baker multiple times and then setting his patrol car on fire back in May 2018. Erika Castro-Miles is also charged in the case.

According to investigators, Baker encountered Wiggins and Castro-Miles in a stolen vehicle with a flat tire. Baker then reportedly ordered Wiggins and Castro-Miles out of the car. According to court documents, Wiggins told Baker that his door was stuck, so the officer ordered both suspects to exit the vehicle from the passenger side.

When Baker walked around the rear of the car, Wiggins allegedly fired at least five shots from a .45 caliber pistol. According to the complaint, Baker was hit by at least one of the bullets and, in an effort to seek cover, collapsed several yards away from the scene.

Wiggins then allegedly approached Baker and fired several rounds at close range. The autopsy reports Baker suffered six gunshot wounds, including three to his head.

Officials said after shooting Baker, Wiggins set the police cruiser on fire, with Baker inside.

On Wednesday, the state made a motion to have the defense turn over evidence, along with Wiggins' mental health evaluation.

The defense agreed to turn this over as soon as they finish their investigation.

Wiggins' next motion hearing is scheduled for April 11. His trial date is currently set for Aug. 19.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

