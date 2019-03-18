GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman at an apartment complex in Goodlettsville last week.
The incident happened at The Retreat at Dry Creek apartments on Robert Cartwright Drive on March 14.
The victim told police the man fought her to steal her car keys and pushed her son on his way to steal the vehicle. The boy was injured in the attack.
Police used a GPS device to track the stolen 2016 Nissan Sentra and the suspect.
Officers said they tried stopping the suspect, identified as Terry Mooneyhan, but he drove away. He was later located on New Hope Road in Cheatham County.
Officials said Mooneyhan is a suspect in another car theft in Cheatham County.
Mooneyhan, 24, is charged with carjacking, theft of vehicle, two counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.
