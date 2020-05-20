MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are trying to identify a suspect who is accused of breaking into at least two vehicles on Destiny Drive last week.
The suspect was seen on home surveillance video rummaging through vehicles on May 16. The suspect took a $200 Elzetta flashlight from one of the vehicles.
The individual was wearing turquoise pants, a gray hoodie (ABC on the front), a black face mask, short black dreads and is around 5'11".
If you have information about the person, contact Murfreesboro Police Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506.
