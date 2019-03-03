NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering at home from injuries she received after being attacked during the night while trying to break up a fight at an Antioch gas station.
Marcelo Mendoza, 34, was arrested Sunday night at his Townes Court home.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Officer Autumn Manning responded to two vehicles parked in an empty lot of a closed Shell gas station at 197 Haywood Lane. When she approached, she saw a man beating another man with what she initially thought was a pipe, but turned out to be part of a pool cue. The victim in the beating was bloody.
Manning reportedly ordered the attacker, later identified as 34-year-old Marcelo Mendoza, to stop and he refused. Manning then grabbed the pool cue out of his hand and attempted to take Mendoza into custody, managing to get a cuff on one hand when he turned and began punching her in the head with his closed fist.
Manning went to the ground and the 39-year-old beating victim managed to get between the officer and Mendoza, causing him to flee the area on foot.
The victim said he had been visiting at a nearby apartment and was attacked by Mendoza for no reason. He was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment. Manning was subsequently taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Mendoza is being charged with aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
Officer Manning is a five-year MNPD veteran. This is a developing story, stay with News4 for updates.
