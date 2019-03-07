NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of the suspects in a violent carjacking that happened in north Nashville last year has been arrested.
According to police, the victim was meeting up with the suspects to buy a new iPhone at Danny's Market on County Hospital Road on Dec. 20, 2018.
When the victim arrived at the market, there was a black Mercury Milan in the parking lot. The victim told police a man got out of the passenger seat of that vehicle and held a gun to his face, scratching his eye.
The suspect then got into the driver's seat of the victim's car and drove off, followed by second suspect driving the Milan.
The carjacking was caught on surveillance cameras at the market.
Authorities identified 19-year-old Donpatric Jaciris Buford as the driver of the Milan. Police said they believe Buford and the other suspect worked together. According to police, Buford was seen driving the Milan two days after the crime.
The victim's car was later found a couple blocks away from Buford's home.
Buford, who was arrested early Thursday morning, is charged with carjacking and is being held on $40,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.