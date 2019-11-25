CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police arrested an 18-year-old man who they believe was connected to several vehicle burglaries last week in the Vista Lane area.
Derreyon Kendrick was already out on bond for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during a felony for a home invasion in July. Officers found Kendrick in the area and found him with stolen property taken from the burglaries, including a handgun.
Some of the victims involved were unaware their unlocked vehicles were burglarized until they were contacted by police about the recovered property. Investigators also found marijuana and more stolen property in Kendrick's vehicle.
Kendrick was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with seven counts of vehicle burglary, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and simple possesion. Bond was set at $190,000.
