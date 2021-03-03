MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - One year ago, dozens of homes, businesses, and families were torn apart by a deadly tornado in the Midstate.
Since that tragic day, members of the community continue to be vigilant and stand together as they work to rebuild the buildings lost.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out in Mt. Juliet where he is gathering with survivors of the tornado and the fire chief to celebrate the community's progress one year later.
The group is live at Sisters Whimzy Boutique in Mt. Juliet and they say their theme is, "Stronger Together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.