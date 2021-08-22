WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The survivors of Saturday’s floods have lost everything and shelters are now filling up.

Two shelters have been opened in Humphreys County to help the dozens of people who lost everything over the past 24 hours.

“I lost everything that I’ve ever worked for in my whole entire life,” said Thomas Erwin. “Very scary, most scary thing I’ve ever had in my life.”

Humphreys Co. sheriff emotional as recovery process begins Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis’ emotion was raw the day after deadly flooding struck his county.

As the death toll continues to climb, the survivors who lost everything gather for shelter at Waverly Church of Christ.

It was where Thomas Erwin holds his girlfriend tight after he said he saved her in water that nearly reached the ceiling.

“We have nothing. The back of my house is open, and I have no clothes or anything left. Everything is floating down the river,” said Erwin. “I just thank God to be here and be able to save as many people as I saved.”

At least 21 dead, 20 still missing after flooding in Humphreys County Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 21 people dead, , according to Sheriff Chris Davis and at least 43 people are still missing, according to the Waverly Public Safety.

Right now, while search efforts remain dire.

“Prayers go a long way, that is our major thing we’re in need of right now is prayer,” said Erwin.

The community, even in its devastation, looks out for one another.

“First of all, it speaks to the unity of this community. It also speaks to the courage that we have to keep coming back, over and over again,” said Kyle Mashburn.

The Waverly Church of Christ has been open as a shelter since the flooding began on Saturday morning. The church intends to stay open as long as it needs to.