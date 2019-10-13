NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was no shortage of smiles at the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center as cancer survivors gathered to celebrate their victory over the disease.
Families joined their loved ones in support of their fight.
Even though they may be cancer free, it’s something they don’t take for granted.
Doctors at the hospital said survivors should be honored everyday for beating such a life-changing illness.
“We don’t get a chance to celebrate our patients as much as we should,” said Dr. Satya Das, Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. “We deal with a lot of the success and we just assume it as part of our day to day activities, but I think it’s important to treasure them and celebrate them.”
Breast cancer survivors also shared their stories.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
