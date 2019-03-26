Three years ago, doctors at Vanderbilt saved a man's life. Today he's on a mission to help others facing the same struggles.
Rasheed Walker made his way into the trauma unit of Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday, carting a small wagon behind him. He was spending the day delivering 250 care bags.
"I want to be a ray of light," said Walker.
"I have water, chips, a Kool-Aid pack, fruit snacks, crackers, salted peanuts," he said, listing off some of the items inside each neatly tied up bag.
Each bag was hand-signed with a personal note. Walker's made these since his recovery from the night his life changed.
In March 2016, Walker missed his exit in the dark and entered Briley Pkwy. going the wrong direction. In a head-on collision, the other driver was injured. Walker was almost killed in the crash.
"I had blunt force head trauma, completely broke my face, broke my jaw, internal organ failures," he said, listing just a few of the struggles he faced immediately after the crash. "I was supposed to be here 24 months. I only stayed here 36 days."
Since then, Walker has been coming back to the Vanderbilt trauma unit that saved him, delivering the care bags to families and patients.
"Hello, my name's Rasheed Walker," he said, entering one patient's room. "I had a 20% chance of making it through my injuries. I'm just here to be a testament to you all."
Tuesday, Walker's words had profound meaning to Judy Dickey, a patient who's been at Vanderbilt since suffering a fall.
"I'm here now, 100% healthy, three years later," Walker told Dickey. "I wanted to give you hope and inspiration that better days are ahead."
"I love you," said Dickey, visibly moved by Walker's story. "You're so sweet."
"Your recovery is right around the corner," said Walker.
"He gave me such a powerful feeling to see how he cut his time so short," said Dickey. "He gave me hope to know I could do the same thing. He gave me a powerful feeling."
"It's one of the greatest feelings in the world, being able to have a positive impact with people in similar situations I was in," said Walker. "I want to be able to share my story, share my testimony in a positive manner and help and inspire others."
