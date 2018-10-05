The all-out effort to capture suspected murder Kirby Wallace lasted a full seven days.
Seven days of late hours, stifling heat, snakes, bugs and intense terrain.
The area was easy to hide in if you were familiar with it. There were plenty of hunting blinds and tree stands where Wallace could hide.
It turns out that Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and his deputy spent several hours in a tree stand until Wallace happened by.
They spent the early morning hours in two deer stands, hoping for a glimpse of Kirby Wallace, who has terrorized three counties.
Rowdy the bloodhound worked the trail until around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
“We were lucky to get him in custody, but it was sheer luck,” Belew said at a press conference Friday morning fater Wallace’s arrest. “We just happened to be at the right place at the right time.”
Belew said his deputies had already worked a 12 or 13 hour day, one of many over the past week.
“A lot of the deputies are upset with me because they have blisters on their feet and sores and they’re worn our,” said Belew. “We were just very fortunate.”
This was an all-out effort, not only the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement, just a phone call away, but the people of these rural communities.
Some 30 different law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Wallace.
“We would like to thank the community,” said Belew. “This is the only manhunt I’ve been on where I actually gained weight from the food up here.”
