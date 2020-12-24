NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID has made some big changes to Christmas this year, but one change isn’t bad at all.
Do the Christmas decorations this year seem bigger, brighter? Maybe so.
If you want to talk all things decorations, head to East Nashville and check in with Jake Whitson.
His display of blow molds started simply.
“I was probably about 5 or 6 and my grandfather, when he was in the military, he brought home from Fort Campbell Army post the Santa and the snowman,” said Whitson.
From those two, Whitson’s collection has grown to 250 blow molds.
“I just started adding and adding, going from eBay to thrift stores to flea markets,” said Whitson. “They just bring back a simpler time for me. I love the vintage look. I love how each one can tell a story.”
If you thing back to October, there was a big boost in the sales of outdoor Halloween decorations.
So it makes sense that at Christmas, a poll by the morning consult would find 41% of people they asked said they planned to get new decorations in 2020.
Whitson would be part of that.
He added around another 15 blow molds this year to a display that started with just a Santa and a snowman – a display you just have to see at night.
“People probably home more are just wanting something to enjoy and just spread a little Christmas cheer during these hard times,” said Whitson. “I hope it takes them back to a simpler time, back when things were normal, and can make them feel like a kid again. I hope everyone else takes a little something from it and it makes someone a little bit happy.”
Copyright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.