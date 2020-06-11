"Go buy some [merchandise]. It’s the only way that many of us have to generate any kind of revenue at all right now," Cobb said. "It’s starting. We’ve been talking about it and saying it was coming, and it’s starting to get here, and it’s really sad."
Survey says 90 percent of music venues won't survive pandemic
- Rebecca Cardenas
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a staggering statistic by the National Independent Venue Association, 90 percent of American music venues won't make it through the pandemic, unless they receive more federal funding.
"In February, it was all we were thinking about and talking about," Chris Cobb, owner of of the nearly 50-year-old Exit/In, said, "was how to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most historic rock clubs in the country. And now everyday is ‘well, are we going to be able to get there?’"
Cobb, in many ways, is leading the fight. Not only to keep his own venue afloat, but music houses across Nashville.
"Now it’s more sad, because we’re starting to see it actually happen," he said.
The pandemic hit small business hard, but no one quite as hard as the industry that was largely forced to close first, and will open last.
"We can’t package and to-go what we do. You can’t sell a concert to-go," Cobb explained.
NIVA conducted a survey that concluded the current federal small business loan will not solve the crisis.
"Exit/In is running at about 5% from a revenue standpoint," Cobb said. "We’ve lost 95% of our revenue."
So, venue owners across the country came together to ask their federal and local governments for more funding, and to ask their patrons to join the fight.
For more information on how to help Nashville's music venues visit nivassoc.org or search #SaveOurStages.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Rebecca Cardenas
Reporter
Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Reebok and gyms nationwide cut ties with CrossFit after CEO's tweets about George Floyd
- Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest is rewarded with a car and college scholarship
- Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly 7 years
- Nashville to remain in Phase Two after uptick in COVID-19 cases
- Pandemic forces restaurants to close for good
- 18-year-old daughter arrested after deadly shooting of father
- Mother of Jocques Clemmons on police body cameras: 'They're going to hurt us now'
- Remains found are identified as those of missing children in case that sparked worldwide attention
- State lawmakers vote down removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust
- Three men arrested, charged in Smyrna man's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.