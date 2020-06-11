NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a staggering statistic by the National Independent Venue Association, 90 percent of American music venues won't make it through the pandemic, unless they receive more federal funding.
 
"In February, it was all we were thinking about and talking about," Chris Cobb, owner of of the nearly 50-year-old Exit/In, said, "was how to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most historic rock clubs in the country. And now everyday is ‘well, are we going to be able to get there?’"
 
Cobb, in many ways, is leading the fight. Not only to keep his own venue afloat, but music houses across Nashville.
 
"Now it’s more sad, because we’re starting to see it actually happen," he said.
The pandemic hit small business hard, but no one quite as hard as the industry that was largely forced to close first, and will open last.
 
"We can’t package and to-go what we do. You can’t sell a concert to-go," Cobb explained. 
 
NIVA conducted a survey that concluded the current federal small business loan will not solve the crisis.
 
"Exit/In is running at about 5% from a revenue standpoint," Cobb said. "We’ve lost 95% of our revenue."
 
So, venue owners across the country came together to ask their federal and local governments for more funding, and to ask their patrons to join the fight. 

"Go buy some [merchandise]. It’s the only way that many of us have to generate any kind of revenue at all right now," Cobb said. "It’s starting. We’ve been talking about it and saying it was coming, and it’s starting to get here, and it’s really sad."

For more information on how to help Nashville's music venues visit nivassoc.org or search #SaveOurStages. 

