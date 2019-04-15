NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Easter just around the corner, deals website RetailMeNot has compiled the data and found Tennessee's favorite Easter candy is none other than Peeps.
Yes, Peeps. Those little bright-colored marshmallow chicks. Tennessee is only one of two states in the entire country who enjoys Peeps including Virginia. According to their data, about 73% of those surveyed didn't like Peeps.
So where did other states fare? Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia were all known to prefer Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs. Those states are just three of 29 states who love Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs.
Rounding things out; 12 states chose Cadbury Eggs, five states chose chocolate bunnies, and three states chose jelly beans.
Over 85% of Americans are expected to spend upwards of $50 on Easter candy this year. To find out how other states fared and learn more about RetailMeNot's findings, click here.
