NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many restaurants have relied heavily on takeout during the coronavirus pandemic. But how much of a difference has it made?
A restaurant in Antioch has been a popular site over the last few months with its takeout containers.
"About 75 percent of our business has decreased because of COVID-19," Corey Gray, the co-owner of Starwood Pizza, said. "That's what's keeping us afloat is people still eating and getting the to-go orders."
Gray says the pizzeria's carry out orders were already high at 60% before the pandemic hit. Now, that percentage is way higher.
"Dining has gone from 40% down to about 15%. The to-go order went from 60% to 80%," he said.
So have Americans really been ordering out a lot? A study by invisibly showed 46% have ordered takeout or delivery.
"We've all heard this narrative during the pandemic that it seems every American is ordering delivery... majority of Americans, in fact 56% haven't even gotten delivery in the past 12 months," Don Vaughn, Head of product at Invisibly, said.
The study also showed 59% of carry out orders were from people ages 18 to 24. It also showed a correlation to income.
"When you look at income, I expected people who had a lot of disposable income were going to be doing the delivery services. It wasn't quite as clear," Vaughn said.
And for some restaurants, to-go orders mean using third party delivery services. Even though Gray is grateful for the to-go orders, he's glad for loosened COVID restrictions.
"I am excited just waiting for everything to open back up," Gray said.
