NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Schools parents have a better idea of how many students will return to the classroom next month.
The results of the parent learning survey were announced at the MNPS school board meeting on Tuesday night.
District officials said nearly 75% of parents responded to the survey with 54 percent in favor of in-person learning.
District officials added they are still trying to get in touch with those who didn’t respond. Otherwise, those students will automatically be enrolled into in-person learning.
@WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) September 22, 2020
Families had until the end of last week to decide if their students would continue online learning or go back to in-person learning.
Right now, full virtual learning for most Metro Schools students is set to continue through fall break.
Once the break is over Metro Schools' phase-in schedule is as follows:
- Pre-K through Grade 2 will return for half days on Oct. 13 and 14 and two full days on Oct. 15 and 16.
- Grades 3 and 4 return on Oct. 20
- Grades 5 and 6 return on Oct. 27
- Grades 7 and 8 return on November 4
- High school students return in January
Follow News4 for coverage and updates from tonight's school board meeting. To see the full discussion, click here.
