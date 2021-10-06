NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Surveillance video shows the intense moments of a shootout between ATF agents and a Nashville man. The shooting happened when agents tried to take 40-year-old Corey Wellman into custody on Tuesday. One agent was seriously hurt and Wellman later died.
It happened right along Murfreesboro Pike across from MNPD headquarters. News4 got a copy of a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s office. According to the documents, the complaint had to do with Wellman possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.
The complaint centers around an incident from June 30, 2021. It says ATF special agents and detectives with MNPD used a confidential informant to buy an ounce of heroin from Wellman. The documents said the purchase was coordinated through Wellman's Instagram account. The public account has more than 264,000 followers.
When the confidential informant met Wellman to buy the heroin, records say that informant saw four large amounts of the drug inside the home.
Last Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Less than a week later, bullets were flying between Wellman and ATF agents. Police said they were trying to take him into custody in connection with a drug investigation. Wellman and an agent were shot. Wellman later died, and the agent is still recovering at the hospital.
At last check, the ATF said their agent is undergoing medical procedures and will stay in the hospital for a few more days. They are not releasing his identity.
