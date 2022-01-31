NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - The jury in the murder case of Travis Reinking heard bone-chilling testimony on the opening day of the trial, as survivors and victim's families took the stand Monday.
Reinking is accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, killing four people. Surveillance video of the shooting was shown to the court, including the heroic moments James Shaw Jr. wrested the AR-15 away from Reinking's hands.
"It's going to be me or him, or it's going to be death. Let's see what happens," Shaw Jr. said, recounting the moments he heard Reinking begin to reload.
Surveillance video from inside the restaurant showed Shaw knock Reinking to the ground, wrestling away the AR-15 and throwing it over the counter. Shaw then fought Reinking out the door.
Reinking, who was wearing nothing but a jacket during the shooting then left the restaurant - starting a manhunt that lasted 34 hours.
The jury also heard from Sharita Henderson, who was shot three times.
Walking with a cane and with scars from the bullets, she took the stand - telling the court how she tried to play dead to avoid being shot.
"I felt like if I breathed, he would know that I’m still alive. And I wanted to be as still as possible and pretend like I was dead," Henderson said. "I figured if he thought I’d already been shot he wouldn’t shoot me. But as soon as he came in the door he looked me in my eyes and he shot me immediately. He shot me three times.”
Reinking's defense claims Reinking was driven by delusion and paranoia - entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
The prosecution argued Reinking's act was a choice, driven by anger.
Shaw Jr., whose act of courage likely kept Reinking from killing others, claimed at one point Monday that he clearly remembers seeing Reinking sitting in his truck in the parking lot moments before the shooting.
"He's giving me the same look he did that night," Shaw said, when asked if he saw the same person in the courtroom as he did that 2018 morning. "Look like he didn't care."
Over the course of the murder trial, the court is expected to hear from around 60 witnesses.
