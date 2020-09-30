NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Counties surrounding Nashville have let their mask mandates expire, despite Governor Lee's extended executive order.
The governor's order allowed mayor's in 89 of Tennessee's counties to implement their own mandates as they saw fit. Governor Lee extended the order through October on Tuesday.
The mayors will have the option to bring their mandates back if they change their mind.
Davidson County operates separately from the governor, as one of the five Metro areas in the state with its own health department, and still has a mask mandate in effect.
Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Cheatham
|No
|Davidson
|Yes
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Hickman
|No
|Humphreys
|Yes
|Jackson
|No
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Ended 9/29, 12:01 a.m.
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
|Rutherford
|Ended 9/22, 5 p.m.
|Sumner
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Williamson
|Ended 8/29, 11:59 p.m.
|Wilson
|Ends 9/30, 11:59 p.m.
The worry about the impact of other county decisions isn't new for Nashville, and the Dr. Michael Caldwell, director of Metro's Health Department, doesn't think changes to surrounding county restrictions will change that.
Dr. Caldwell says travel between counties has been a concern since the pandemic began.
“We of course are not an island here in Nashville, Davidson County and we know this is something that we have recognized has been going on for the last 6 months up and down so we are always impacted by each others actions," he said.
With most of the city's metrics in green and a mask mandate in place, tomorrow Nashville will move into Phase Three of its reopening plan.
Phase Three will allow restaurants and bars to operate at 50 percent capacity, with groups of eight allowed to be seated.
These businesses can also stay open until 11 p.m. starting tomorrow. Live music will also be allowed, but no large events can take place without prior approval from the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.