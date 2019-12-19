News4's Surprise Squad head to Williamson County today for a very special little boy.
The 6-year-old named Max was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when he was just two. He's such a lover of fire trucks, he thought he was going to get a tour of the Williamson County Fire and Rescue hall, but our Surprise Squad has much bigger plans!
Reach out to Baking Memories 4 Kids, a wonderful sponsor for this Surprise Squad.
Don't miss this sweet sweet story, today on News4 at 6!
