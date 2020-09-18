NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sheena Dodson is always giving back, loving on and feeding Nashville's homeless.
The News4 Surprise Squad surprised Dodson with groceries for her Heart for Hungry program.
Dodson's ministry provides food, clothing and hygiene products to Music City's most vulnerable residents.
She started Heart of the Hungry in her basement seven years ago.
"Just meeting her, feeling her energy. Just to see the love that she has for people," said Ali Mathews, who nominated Dodson for the Surprise Squad. "This is something that she does truly, that she was called to do, and she does it without question or hesitation."
Each month, Dodson cooks all night, preparing a hot meal for dozens of the city's homeless with friends stuffing goodie bags with basic supplies she bought herself or from community donations.
"It's just so spiritual to see that she'll jump out of a truck and give a person a bag of food because she knows they need it," said Amanda.
The News4 Surprise Squad surprised Dodson outside her home.
"We have some very sneaky friends who nominated you because they knew you needed some help blessing the homeless community with your ministry," Holly Thompson told Dodson.
"Oh my gosh. We're going to feed a whole lot of people," said Dodson. "I'm really in shock, just really shocked."
News4 and Surprise Squad Sponsor Nashville Toyota North provided $1,000 worth of items for blessing bags to show love to the city's most vulnerable.
