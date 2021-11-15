NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News 4 Surprise Squad traveled to Highland Park Church and collaborated with several businesses and nonprofits to surprise Sawyer Burch.
At the age of four, Burch was diagnosed with trifunctional protein deficiency, an extremely rare metabolic disorder.
His mother and father, Katie and Taylor Burch, convinced Sawyer that the reason why he had so many blood withdraws and hospital visits is because he had superhero blood.
They affectionately refer to him as “Super Sawyer.”
“With the medicine, we've been able to get him out of leg braces,” Katie said. “The doctor says every year is a blessing. So, we're just trying to take in all the little things and every moment we have with him.”
The Surprise Squad partnered with the nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids to surprise Sawyer with multiple gifts.
The first thing he was gifted with was a Spiderman cape, thanks to Amazon.
Next, the Surprise Squad gifted Sawyer with a new backpack, suitcase, figurines, and books.
Thanks to the nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids, Sawyer was surprised with all-expense-paid trips to Disneyworld, SeaWorld, Universal Studios, and Legoland in Florida.
Founder of the Baking Memories 4 Kids nonprofit Frank Squeo volunteered to sell chocolate chip cookies and use the proceeds to pay for the trips.
“We create memories of a lifetime so down the road,” Squeo said. “Mom and dad can watch those videos of that week when they were just kids, and mom said it too, you're in the happiest place on earth."
In addition to the trip, Surprise Squad sponsor Dunkin’-Nashville Runs on Dunkin’- shocked Sawyer with a $1,000 check to use as spending money on their trip.
“Amazon is so pleased to be able to make Sawyer's surprise that much more fun with all of his superhero toys and books,” Divina Mims, Amazon Communications Manager said. “Amazon delivers to families like Sawyer's every single day, those critical need supplies.”
To help News 4’s Surprise Squad send more families on vacations like this, visit https://www.bakingmemories4kids.com/ to buy some of the nonprofit’s Christmas cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.