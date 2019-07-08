NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The community continues to mourn the loss of Metro Officer John Anderson, and now many people around the state, country, and even the world are paying homage to the fallen officer. Ofc. Anderson is the 64th officer to die in the line of duty so far this year across the country.
Alongside the @KnoxvilleFire and @knoxsheriff, KPD officers stood in honor of the mother of fallen @MNPDNashville Officer John Anderson as a @TNHighwayPatrol escort led her and other family members from North Carolina to Tennessee today 🇺🇸💙 pic.twitter.com/Il7KDoFYae— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 7, 2019
The death of officer John Anderson @MNPDNashville is heartbreaking. May his family, fellow officers and friends be comforted during their loss in the wake of this terrible tragedy. https://t.co/r1ExUWfI9W— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 8, 2019
A man just planted some American flags at the intersection where Officer John Anderson died in that fiery crash this morning. The memorial is growing at the corner of Woodland St and Interstate Dr. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/WrbiVe7A2p— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) July 4, 2019
Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Officer John Anderson and his MNPD family. Today we thank him for his service to our city and remember all who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/PwCvCScC8U— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) July 4, 2019
RIP Police Officer John Anderson, Metro Nashville (TN) Police Department https://t.co/Fqokiwkh4S pic.twitter.com/4WMCWqiWeh— NLEOMF (@NLEOMF) July 5, 2019
This afternoon, BNA Police joined @MNPDNashville in providing an honor guard for the family of MNPD Officer John Anderson, whose loss is deeply felt in Nashville. Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with Officer Anderson's family in their time of mourning. #InRemembrance pic.twitter.com/UgVM9a2NM8— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) July 5, 2019
We extend our deepest condolences to family and Co-workers of Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer John Anderson, who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle crash this morning. Our thoughts are with his family and co-workers as they face this difficult time.#ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/mzz0nRJ0j3— IAEP Local 421 (@IAEPLocal421) July 4, 2019
Our hearts are heavy in #Smashville today. Thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to Officer John Anderson’s friends, family & @MNPDNashville. Officer Anderson ensured that the Citizens of Smashville were safe at Preds Games and Concerts and he loved to play the game of hockey https://t.co/u7MD6Jxk9v— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 4, 2019
Tonight the State Capitol cupola will be lit blue to honor fallen @MNPDNashville officer John Anderson. Maria and I mourn his passing and extend heartfelt thanks for his willingness to serve. We offer prayers for his family, friends and fellow officers.— Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 5, 2019
We are saddened by the loss of Officer John Anderson of the Metro Nashville Police Department (TN). Officer Anderson was struck and killed while in his patrol car by a vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop on July 4. Our thoughts are with his family & friends during this time. pic.twitter.com/6gpbOzdBv9— National Police Foundation (@PoliceFound) July 7, 2019
If this doesn’t hit you hard, you need some soul searching. Please let us know how we can get ahold of this family and what we can do to help. Via @officer401 Officer John Anderson's son looking at his dad's pictures at his memorial. Officer Anderson wa… https://t.co/og6HMcWO67 pic.twitter.com/S96ytgkiAH— FirstWarrior (@F1rstWarrior) July 8, 2019
Deepest sympathies and condolences to the family friends and department of Officer John Anderson @MNPDNashville #RIPBROTHER #LODD #HERO #backtheblue— Richard Louis (@Citywide45) July 8, 2019
Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson was killed in a motor vehicle collision with a fleeing suspect on Thursday, July 4th. Officer Anderson served with the Metro Nashville Police Department for four years and was only 28 years old. pic.twitter.com/hAQ1qQ5GNS— LEO WEEKEND (@leoweekend) July 7, 2019
