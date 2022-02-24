NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Community members have begun to notice the rise in food prices Thursday as the situation remains ongoing in Russia and Ukraine.

World leaders hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and quickly slapped heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and many of the country’s oligarchs.

Russia invading Ukraine could cause us to pay more for food since Russia is a major wheat exporter. In addition, local restaurant owners say the costs of ingredients have continued to climb during the pandemic.

"We haven't wanted to raise our prices too much for our customers, but we've had to a little bit. Everything has gone up. Our oil is like quadrupled," said Story Craig, owner of Lagniappe Bayou Kitchen in Goodlettsville. She and her husband say they are also paying considerably more for meat.

The Craig's opened their Cajun restaurant six weeks before the pandemic started. The story says she had no idea they would be navigating a pandemic shortly after opening their restaurant.

"We put everything we had into this place, and we didn't have a choice to sink or swim, so we just decided to swim," Story said they have dealt with a shortage of workers, paper products, plus high costs for ingredients. "We've kind of just learned like suck it up and deal with the pricing."

Middle Tennessee State University economics professor Dr. Daniel Smith says the Russian invasion could make ingredients even more expensive.

"You may even see food prices increase since Russia is a major exporter of wheat," Dr. Smith said the invasion could also impact global supply chains. "We've already had global supply chains hampered for COVID disruptions, and we import billions of dollars of raw materials from Russia. I think right now, we have about 2,000 U.S. firms who have direct supply relationships with Russia. Still, suppose you look at our suppliers who have relationships that themselves have relationships with Russia. In that case, it expands to nearly 200,000 U.S firms that rely on supply chains that trace back to Russia."