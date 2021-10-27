NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Your car could be sitting in a repair shop for longer than expected, depending on what parts your car needs if you get in an accident.

That’s what experts are saying as the impact of the supply chain issues continues to creep into the auto industry.

Charles Childress, one of the owners of Childress Collision Center, said getting parts for cars involved in wrecks keeps fluctuating.

“They may just tell me this part is going to be three or four weeks, it’s on back order,” said Childress. “It is frustrating and then you feel like the customer may think you’re not being truthful with them.”

He said the parts in short supply are a wide range.

“Some of the supplies, primers, paint, respirators. We’re short on respirators,” said Childress. “We did about a $9,000 repair. We got all the parts in a timely manner. The head lamp it was on the original order in mid-July, we just got it two weeks ago.”

And the difficulty finding supplies is impacting most makes of cars.

“We had a bracket on a Honda. We had a headlight on a Hyundai. There’s a Ford part that I ordered in July or August, I’m still waiting on it. It’s just hit or miss,” said Childress.

The auto industry isn’t the only one affected by the supply chain problems.

“There is not one supply chain issue. There are many supply chain issues,” said Kimball Bullington, professor of Supply Chain Management at Middle Tennessee State University. “Part of it is the infrastructure that we have is strained, whether it’s the rail system across from the ports, whether it’s the major parts that we have or the trucking industry we have. They’re all strained,” said Bullington.

Bullington said the trucking industry is also affected the backup at the ports.

“We’re about 80,000 truck drivers short in this country and the demographics don’t look good. Unless we broaden out and get more diverse in our truck driving population, it’s probably not going to get better soon,” said Bullington. “The American Truckers Association predicts by 2030 that 80,000 truck driver shortage will go to 160,000.”

The MTSU professor said what’s happening is sort of a cascade of things.

“You have other supply chain choke points notably the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have container ships backing up,” said Bullington. “Somewhere over 100 container ships we hear now. Because they’ve been backed up, ships have been going around and now we have backups at Savannah, New York, Seattle and Tacoma. That’s not likely to change rapidly, though I think it will change soon.”

So how long do experts expect the supply chain issues to continue?

“I expect it to ease up a little bit probably by the end of November, and then I think it will still continue on into the first of the year into 2022,” said Bullington. “As Christmas shopping ramps down, you’ll see it ease up a bit.”

Childress Collision is warning its customers to be aware of the situation.

“Just be understanding. We’re all dealing with the same situation whether it’s car parts or groceries or home makeover supplies,” said Childress.