NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Thanksgiving two weeks away, local food banks are making sure the shelves are stocked. The pandemic, combined with surging food prices and supply chain issues has made that a challenge. "It's not that it doesn't come, it just is unpredictable on when we receive it,” Kim Molnar, Chief Operating Officer for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee said.
Molnar said the food bank was cut off from its mac and cheese domestic supplier. It’s just one example of how the supply chain crisis is affecting them. "We can no longer purchase from them because of the demands at the retailers. So, we've been forced to import," Molnar said.
Food prices have been surging. Molnar said they're now paying more than four times what they did before for mac and cheese. So what does that mean for people who rely on the food bank? "It certainly does mean more substitutions. It may mean less food in a box while they wait for food,” Molnar said.
The other issue they're facing is getting boxes. Molnar said the wait time has gone from three days to three weeks. They've had to make some adjustments. "Maybe change a box size that we were using just to be able to get the product out the door,” Molnar said.
Even with supply chain problems, the food bank said volunteers are still very much needed. "We still have a lot of food that needs to get out to people who otherwise wouldn't have it. Volunteers make that possible,” Courtney Blaise with Second Harvest said.
The number of people relying on the food bank remains high. It's why they're seeking out all options to make sure no one goes without food. "We will continue to source as creatively and efficiently as we can to get as much food as we can in donations, from manufacturers and retailers and from our great food drives and food donors in the community,” Molnar said.
Molnar hopes to see some level of normalcy by next summer, if not sooner. Keep in mind, the food bank said one dollar provides four meals.
