NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It isn’t just transportation departments making preps ahead of the storm, just take a trip to your local food market. Inside a Nashville Kroger, people waited to fill the store, buying those necessary items like milk and bread. Shoppers were met with long lines and bare shelves.
At one Ace Hardware store, clerks said people made a dash for sleds ahead of the snow fall.
“We’ve been hearing all the weather; snowmaggedon risks and last time it really caught us off guard. We were thawing out the freezer and raiding the pantry. So we weren’t going to get caught off guard again and be surprised in that area at least,” Nicole Gregory who was grocery shopping at Kroger said.
As many prepared for the snow, a repeated sight outside one Kroger store were full carts or hands full of groceries
“We’re just doing our weekly grocery shopping and just getting a lot of snow this Sunday, so we wanted to get ahead of the crowds,” McKayla kirk, grocery shopping at Kroger said.
But inside the grocery store were bare shelves and fewer items.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of meat to choose from at the moment and a lot of our produce was emptied out. However we were able to finds some things but we might be going to another Kroger as well,” Kirk said.
“Fresh items were getting kind of low and freezer items were getting low as well,” Gregory said. “There were really long lines, several bare shelves, you had to make compromises and accommodations,” she added.
Kroger sent this statement to News 4:
“Anytime there is snow in the forecast we work to get additional deliveries of key items like milk, eggs and bread into our stores. We also work to bring in additional staff in preparation for increased customer traffic leading up to the weather event. This forecast is especially challenging since it falls so closely to last week’s snow fall when there was increased shopping and at a time when COVID-19 continues to affect the supply chain at every level. Our teams are working hard to serve our customers and take care of their shopping needs despite these challenges.”
Melissa Eads, Kroger Spokesperson
One shopper said grocery shoppers were understanding.
“Everyone was really nice. We were giving each other turns in line if someone had less. there was a lot of patience,” Gregory said.
But Grocery stores weren’t the only ones seeing all the action. One Ace Hardware store said it sold out of hundreds of sleds in a matter of 4 hours.
“I was told around 600 or so. Already half of that was already sold by the time I got in at 12,” said Jonathon Collezo- Lopez, a store associate with Ace Hardware store. “By the time it was 2pm they were all gone,” he added.
Collezo- Lopez said the Ace Hardware store he worked also quickly sold out shovels as well.
