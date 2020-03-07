The Central Pike Church of Chris has supplies! They have a LOT of supplies and are ready to pass them out to those in need:
4240 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Food
- Clothing
- Baby Supplies
- Cleaning Supplies
They began handing out items at 9AM Saturday, and will continue doing so as long as they have things available for those affected by the tornadoes.
