There is nothing quite like a mother and child’s relationship, but one mom and son take this to new lengths. This bond started under the Friday night lights.
It’s one of the biggest weeks of Micheal Brown's life. He’s got a playoff game tonight that could end his season but he missed practice this week to take his mom to chemotherapy.
On Crystal Brown's hardest day, sitting in the stands at Blackman watching her son Michael play gives her something to live for.
“When you are sick or diagnosed your normal is gone and you crave for that normal. Having boys and having football is my normal," Crystal Brown tells me.
She was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer two years ago. She tells me if doctors wouldn’t have caught it when they did, she wouldn’t be here.
“It was tough. You didn’t really want to believe it," Micheal Brown says.
Even through her struggle, her priority is to take care of her son and his team. She gets up at 4:30 every Friday morning to cook and serve them breakfast. She even schedules her doctors appointment around football.
“We’re not having chemo on fridays. It’s not happening," Crystal Brown says.
For home games, she’s outside, rain or shine running the booster club tent. It’s these little things that get her through.
“I don’t want to be a sick mom, I hate being a sick mom. I want to be the mom that is strong for them," Crystal Brown says.
“I’m going to beat it. It might take years but I’m not going to give up," Crystal tells me.
If you would like to help the Brown family with their hospital expenses, donate here.
