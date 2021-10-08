LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The sun has set today at Sunrise Restaurant in Lebanon.
After 54 years on Murfreesboro Road, Bob and his wife Virginia said it's time to retire. Thirty minutes before opening, the long line outside told the story. As one customer said, "it's the end of an era."
Since the beginning, Sunrise Restaurant owner Bob Hodge has been here; behind him is his wife, Virginia. She's been his life partner here and at home for 54 years. She has only one plan.
"We're gonna give it up and go home and rest for a while," Virginia Hodge said.
Both are 83 years old and should be tired. Instead, they've been here every day frying chicken since 1969. Bob Hodge said it's true
"8 in the morning till 9, 10, 11 at night," he said.
The cooking at Sunrise Restaurant is old school, family-style, and vats of creamed corn satisfy the soul.
The menu at Sunrise Restaurant is simple, meat and 3's. If you're new to Tennessee, that means one choice of meat and three vegetables. The only other for sure was if you talked to fellow customers, your meal came with a story.
"I said I'm 74 now. Back when I was 18, I drove a truck and delivered produce here."
They will be open Saturday, and the official closing is Sunday.
