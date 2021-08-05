NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At the Menkveld Farm in Nolensville, color comes with your visit. Fields filled with lavender, and gardens of red, yellow, and pink.
But it's the sunflowers that make this place special. Unlike spring flowers, the sunflower bloom here waits for summer and doesn't last long after.
The National Garden Bureau designated 2021 as the year of the sunflower, and you'll certainly feel that from the garden 6-feet tall bloom.
The Menkveld Farm is tucked away in the Williamson County Hills. But just because the garden is difficult to see, doesn't mean that it is closed to the public.
Customers can buy flowers and take photos with them during a visit.
