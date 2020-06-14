NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Officers responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. Sunday night where one man was injured.
According to police, on man was shot in the ankle and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the 800 block of Richards Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital while police continue the investigation.
