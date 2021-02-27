LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Sunday service in Lebanon now comes with barbecue.
When Tim Elliott’s not smoking chicken, he’s saving and serving souls at People’s Barbecue just a miles from the town square.
“That’s smokin' barbecue ribs, brisket and shoulder," he said.
Slow cooked and not quite done, he shuts down those smokehouse doors like a bank vault, loaded with valuables, which it is.
Passerby‘s are quick to tell you it’s the best barbecue this side of the Mississippi.
Just a few months old, he’s now navigating his way through the world of Wilson County barbecue.
Hickory smoke, like airplane clouds offering a peek at what’s below. Smoke-filled eyes won’t stop this army veteran.
He says it’s just part of the cooking. Part of his life, that book and it’s not filled with recipes. He has 35 years of preaching and still bringing folks together as a pastor.
His main theme let people get to know people of all sorts.
Sunday sermons served with spice just like his ribs. A stroke two years ago slowed him down, but didn’t stop him, so now he’s healthy and happy and serving.
“Can I get an Amen? Amen!" Elliott said smiling.
