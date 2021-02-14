NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Police are working to investigate a shooting they say left one man in life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.
The shooting took place in the 200 block of W. Trinity Lane around 9:40 p.m.
23-year-old Chauncey D. Gray was outside a Marathon station when he suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police say they are pursuing leads on a suspect who they say fled the scene in a car.
