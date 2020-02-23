NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to police, a man was struck by a vehicle after crashing his car early on Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a single vehicle crash where the driver had driven into the center median wall on I-24 West at mile marker 49.
The driver was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
