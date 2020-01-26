NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An attic fire at a home on Heiman Street Sunday afternoon is leaving multiple people out of a home.
Right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Due to fire and smoke damage plus the electricity being cut off, nobody is able to stay in the home.
The rooms in the home were rented out to other people and according to the home owner, there was no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.