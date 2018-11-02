Nashville International Airport has opened their 15th airline.
Sun Country Airlines is now offering flights at BNA which means more non-stop flights to fit your schedule. Sun Country Airlines has non-stop flights to New Orleans, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Minneapolis.
"By the end of the year, we will have all new seats, we are going to have in-flight entertainment for free, it's just going to be a really improved experience while at the same time getting you a really great fare," said Kirsten Wenker with Sun Country Airlines.
Nashville residents can secure flights to these destinations for as low as:
- New Orleans: one-way starting at $49
- Fort Myers: one-way starting at $49
- Miami: one-way starting at $59
- Tampa: one-way starting at $49
- Orlando: one-way starting at $59
“We’re excited to enter the Nashville market as we continue to grow our network at Sun Country Airlines,” said Ben Brookman, vice president of network and pricing at Sun Country. “We’re bringing our affordable airfare and great customer service to the residents of Nashville. We look forward to providing a great option for leisure travelers and their families to get away to warmer weather.”
To celebrate the expansion into Nashville, Sun Country Airlines is giving away five $200 flight vouchers to Nashville residents. To enter, visit www.suncountry.com/Nashville. The sweepstakes opened at 10:30 a.m. CT Friday and closes at 11:58 p.m. CT on Friday, November 9.
The airport is constantly growing and plans to add more airlines as time goes on.
