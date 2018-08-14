Sun Country Airlines is coming to the Nashville airport, bringing new nonstop flights to six different cities.
The new seasonal routes will go to Fort Myers, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, Tampa and Minneapolis/St. Paul.
One-way flights start at $49. Click here for more information.
Fort Myers International Airport (RSW) Operates two times per week on Mondays and Fridays Service starts Nov. 2, 2018Miami International Airport (MIA) Operates two times per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays Service starts Nov. 3, 2018Orlando International Airport (MCO) Operates two times per week on Thursdays and Sundays Service starts Nov. 4, 2018Tampa International Airport (TPA) Operates two times per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays Service starts November 3, 2018Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY) Operates two times per week on Mondays and Fridays Service starts Nov. 2, 2018Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Operates two times per week on Thursdays and Sundays Service starts Nov. 1, 2018With Tuesday's announcement, the Minnesota-based airline now has 70 nonstop routes nationwide.
"We are excited to add Nashville to our growing network, and to offer Nashville flyers affordable, nonstop service to their favorite travel destinations," said Jude Bricker, president and CEO of Sun Country Airlines, in a news release. "The addition of Nashville service is a significant milestone in the growth of Sun Country."
Sun Country Airlines is also promoting their arrival in Nashville with a contest. They're offering free travel vouchers, as well as a grand-prize music getaway to New Orleans with Keith Urban. Click here to enter the contest.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.