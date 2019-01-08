Sun Country Airlines announced the addition of three new seasonal nonstop routes from Nashville International Airport beginning in April.
Sun Country will offer nonstop service to Los Angeles, Portland, OR, and Providence, RI, with fares as low as $69 one-way. These routes will bring Sun Country’s total nonstop offerings from Nashville to nine, which also includes Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Miami, FL, New Orleans and Minneapolis.
“We’re excited to continue expanding our offerings for both Nashville residents and those looking to visit Music City,” said Sun Country Chief Commercial Officer Ted Botimer in a news release. “Our focus on low fares and great customer service has been a great fit in this market, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the Nashville International Airport.”
“Today’s announcement of three additional routes from Sun Country Airlines is great news for Nashville and our entire region,” said Nashville International Airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen in a news release. “Our passengers can now fly nonstop to Portland, Oregon, a destination that has been a top domestic target for many months. Providence, Rhode Island, is also a new destination for BNA, and additional LAX service creates competition in the market with more flight options, which often leads to lower rates. We appreciate Sun Country’s commitment to BNA and look forward to its continual growth in Nashville.”
The new seasonal routes from Nashville include:
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): Service begins April 8, 2019, with daily trips on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
- Portland International Airport (PDX): Service begins May 2, 2019, with trips on Thursday and Sunday. Additional trips on Monday and Friday begin on June 6, 2019.
- T.F. Green Airport, Providence, RI (PVD): Service begins April 8, 2019, with daily trips on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
