GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A four-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital from a head injury he received after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on the 1000 block of Merrick Lane.

Investigators said the boy was playing in the front yard of a home along with several other children. Several of the children ran across the road and the boy followed. The driver saw the other children but did not see the boy that was struck.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance. Investigators said the driver consented to a blood draw but did not find anything suspicious.

