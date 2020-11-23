HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for two men who stole a woman’s wallet while she shopped inside a Hendersonville grocery store.
In video obtained by News4, one suspect distracts the woman while the other suspect reaches into her purse using his jacket as a disguise. He even comes back for a second look.
“In this case we had an elderly citizen that was targeted,” said Hendersonville Police Det. Sgt. Christopher Gagnon. “They took advantage of the fact that she looked vulnerable and in the long run able to distract her.”
Police have yet to find the two men responsible, or the two female who attempted to use the victim’s credit card shortly after the theft.
“We were able to get some surveillance video of them making an extremely large purchase at Sam’s Club,” said Gagnon.
Police are looking for a silver Chevy Impala or Malibu that was seen on surveillance video leaving Publix.
Police said there is a lesson to be learned while shopping during the holiday season.
“It’s important for people whenever they are in a crowded store especially getting closer to holiday season. They are keeping an eye in property and make sure if somebody does gain their attention, maybe they just go ahead and grab their purse,” said Gagnon.
Hendersonville Police have not been able to identify any of the four suspects. If you see them or know them, call the police or Crime Stoppers.
