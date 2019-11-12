PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after an apparent domestic incident, according to Portland Police.
Police responded to a traffic accident scene near the intersection of Highway 52 and 109 where a shot was fired inside a car.
She made statements to police about her mother that led officers to the house she shares with her mother. Officers responding to the home found the front door of the house broken and smashed, and the suspect’s mother covered in blood. The woman, who is in her 80s, was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Police tell News4 the woman was not shot, but her injuries are serious.
Police charged Mathias with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.