HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Friday for taking a handgun on a school campus, Hendersonville Police said on Friday.
Hendersonville Police were called just before 10:30 a.m. by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office to respond to Lakeside Park Elementary after getting reports of a woman wearing a ballistic vest outside of the school.
Officers arriving at the scene did not locate anyone outside the school. Officers spoke to school administrators, who identified the woman as Kerrie Foster, 40, a parent of a student at the school. The school administrator directed the officers to the classroom where Foster was located.
Officers took Foster from the classroom and observed a ballistic vest under her clothing. They questioned whether she was also armed. Foster told them she was armed, and she was placed into custody. Police found a .380 handgun on her person.
Foster was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and commission of certain offenses while wearing a body vest. She was being held at the Sumner County Jail on $10,000 bond. Her court date is set for Jan. 26, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.