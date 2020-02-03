MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said they caught a woman after a high-speed chase with a baby in her car.
Smokey Barn News reported that Taylor Parson, 20, was speeding down Interstate 65 when a Millersville police officer tried to pull her over. Instead of stopping, police said Parson sped off and reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Officers stopped the pursuit.
Parson was later spotted in White House where she was arrested by police. Officers spotted an infant in the backseat. She was charged with evading arrest, speeding and reckless endangerment.
