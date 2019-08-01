NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The winner of the $198 million Powerball jackpot won in Hendersonville earlier this month has been claimed, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.
The Freedom Trust claimed the winning ticket on Thursday at Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters. The trust purchased the ticket at Worsham’s Market in Hendersonville.
“Not only is the Lottery about raising valuable dollars for education in Tennessee, but we are also about creating fun experiences for our players and providing the chance to win prizes,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.
The Freedom Trust chose to receive the lump sum cash amount of $128.1 million.
This is the seventh Powerball jackpot won in Tennessee and the fourth largest.
