GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer State Community College announced it will be reopening all campuses on Monday, July 20.
Vol State has campuses in Gallatin, Springfield, Cookeville and Livingston.
The college said it will be a safe reopening with masks and social distancing required for everyone on campus and an online screening form filled out before people come to campus.
“The goal is to get students and people considering college ready for fall classes,” the school said in a news release.
Many traditional classrooms have been changed to utilize online components. Vol State will still have some on-campus classes during the fall semester. Those courses will be prioritized for those that most need a hands-on element for students.
Steps that visitors will need to take before coming to a Vol State campus can be found on the college’s website.
The college will offer fall classes in four formats:
- Online - Fully online classes using an online learning platform. These are labeled asynchronous, meaning students can log in and do work at any time that is convenient for them. There are no assigned class times, however there will be assignment due dates each week.
- Virtual – Using Zoom or another video system, these classes will meet at an assigned time to deliver live instruction. The online learning platform will be used to submit assignments or access additional materials. These are labeled synchronous, which means that they have assigned days and times for the online class meetings.
- Hybrid – A combination of online or virtual instruction and an in-person class. The idea is to limit the number of class meetings.
- On ground – Traditional classes occurring at one of the four Vol State campuses. This is primarily for classes that have a significant “hands on” component, such as some science labs, and Health Sciences, Art and Music instruction, to name a few.
