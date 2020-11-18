GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic has taken so much from so many, including food.
That’s why Volunteer State Community College is opening its student food bank to the public.
“If helps to do something for others. If you find yourself feeling bad, reach out to us. We’d love to have you,’ said Heather Harper.
Now through Dec. 23, around 400 boxes of food will be distributed every Wednesday at the Gallatin campus, 1480 Nashville Pk. The distribution starts with Vol State students at 10 a.m. and if supplies last, continue for the public at 10:30 a.m.
Organizers said the need for food has grown this year due to the pandemic and economic issues.
“We have people coming from Rutherford, from Williamson counties,” said Harper, Manager of Student Engagement at Support at Vol State. “Some of the feedback we’ve gotten is that they may not need it, but they’re coming to get it for others in need who cannot come here to get it.”
The school is partnering with Farmers to Families to make it possible. Currently one in six people, including one in five children, don’t know where their next meal will come from.
